Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano reveals three midfielders Man United want to sign

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is on a three-man shortlist of midfield targets for Manchester United heading into the final week of the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What has Romano said about Man United's list of midfield targets?

On the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that Neves was a player of interest for United but that the Red Devils were prioritising two other midfield options ahead of him at the moment.

Romano said: “The three names they always had on the list were Camavinga, Saul and Ruben Neves. These were the three names on the list of Manchester United, in this order: first Camavinga, second Saul, third Ruben Neves.”

Could Neves move higher up this list?

Potentially.

Eduardo Camavinga has also attracted the attention of French giants PSG, while Chelsea are keen on signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid.

If United miss out on these two players to their rivals, this could see Neves become their top target in the midfield area moving forwards.

How has Neves performed in the Premier League?

Neves has spent the last three seasons in the Premier League after helping Wolves gain promotion from the Championship in 2017/18.

During this time, he has missed just five top-flight matches for the club, establishing himself as a key player in the team.

Playing in a deep-lying midfield role, the 24-year-old has featured in 111 Premier League games, chipping in with 11 goals and six assists. He enjoyed his best goalscoring season in England's top division last year when he found the net on five occasions.

Which midfielder should United go for?

Camavinga is reportedly United's ideal signing, and that makes perfect sense. The Frenchman is only 18, and arguably has the highest ceiling in terms of potential out of the trio that United are tracking.

However, Saul could also be a fine addition, as he would bring a wealth of experience having won La Liga last season, and been a Champions League finalist back in 2016.

Then you have Neves, who is the only one of the three players that has played in the Premier League before, and has proved that he can thrive in England.

It seems that United have a tricky decision on their hands, especially with less than a week of the transfer window to go. Still, if they can get one of these players through the door, it could boost their chances of making a genuine push for their first league title in nine years.

