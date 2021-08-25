Tottenham Transfer News: Romano confirms Spurs' stance on midfield duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of Tottenham duo Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ndombele and Sissoko?

Ndombele has reportedly asked to leave Tottenham during the current transfer window, and he has been linked with a move to some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, there appears to be a lack of interest in Sissoko from other teams, but the Frenchman recently turned 32 and is into the final two years of his contract so this could be a good time for Tottenham to sell the midfielder.

What has Romano said about Tottenham's stance on the duo?

Romano revealed on The Here We Go Podcast that Spurs want the two midfielders to leave the club in the final week of the transfer window.

He said: “Ndombele, they are looking for a solution so let’s see if they will be able to complete it in the coming days. And let’s see for Sissoko if they can find a solution. He’s one of the players prepared to leave the club in the coming days so they want Sissoko and Ndombele to leave the club in the coming few days.”

Is there any chance of the pair forcing their way back into Nuno's plans?

It seems unlikely.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo seems to have questioned Ndombele's commitment in recent weeks, and has not included him in any of the side's squads so far this season.

Sissoko is also yet to feature in Spurs' opening two league games, and appears to be behind the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks in the pecking order at the moment.

Will Tottenham manage to offload both players?

There could be a reasonable chance that they offload Ndombele before the transfer deadline. He has fallen out of favour in north London, but he is still only 24 and has shown glimpses of his talent over the last couple of years in the Premier League so it is understandable that he is attracting attention from some major clubs.

Sissoko departing the club looks less likely. There do not seem to be many potential suitors for him right now, and he is well into his thirties. His best days appear to be in the past, so Tottenham may have difficulties convincing another club to buy him in the remaining days of the transfer market.

