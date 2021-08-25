Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham: Fabrizio Romano provides further insight into transfer saga

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared further insight on Tottenham's transfer stance this summer following news that Harry Kane will be staying at the north London club.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

News broke on Wednesday morning that the Spurs star had begun to accept he would be spending another season in north London rather than joining Manchester City.

That was unexpectedly followed by an announcement from the Tottenham captain himself, who revealed on Twitter that he would be staying with the Lilywhites for another season.

Kane told his followers: "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

Reacting to the news, journalist Romano shared some further insight into arguably the biggest saga of the summer transfer window.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane's transfer saga?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed his own knowledge of the Kane situation, particularly Tottenham's stance over selling the 28-year-old and how close Manchester City came to signing the England skipper.

He said: "Tottenham board on the same position since June 1. NO intention to sell Harry Kane. NO players accepted like Gabriel Jesus or Laporte. Two official City bids refused: €122m, €150m."

"Daniel Levy, Fabio Paratici and Nuno on a mission day by day: convince Harry to stay."

Is this the best-possible outcome for Tottenham?

Footballing-wise, yes. It would have been virtually impossible for them to replace Kane, who has scored 221 goals for the club, and after finishing in seventh place last season, losing Tottenham's biggest talent would have surely only compounded their issues on the pitch.

Financially, however, the cost-effectiveness of Kane's decision to stay remains to be seen. Next summer Kane will be one year older and have one less year on his contract, so it's unlikely Manchester City would be willing to match the €122m (£104.4m) and €150m (£128.4m) offers made in this transfer window.

Furthermore, next summer Kylian Mbappe will be available on a free transfer and Erling Haaland's €75m (£64.2m) release clause comes into effect, so suddenly it becomes more of a buyer's market for top clubs looking to sign an elite front-man with younger alternatives available.

Of course, a lot can change over twelve months but assuming Kane still has the same desire to leave at the end of the season as he did back in May, Tottenham could well find themselves in the same situation again but this time with less money on offer.

And next summer Spurs will be under more pressure to sell with Kane's contract starting to wind down, unless the Lilywhites can agree a new deal with him.

The transfer market is difficult to predict but Tottenham may have missed their chance to cash in on Kane at the highest possible price. Whether that price would justify losing a player of his star quality, however, remains a different debate altogether.

