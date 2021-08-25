US Open: Serena Williams withdraws from Grand Slam with hamstring injury

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tennis legend Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s US Open with a hamstring injury.

Williams, who turns 40 next month, announced she had pulled out of the Grand Slam on Instagram.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," she said.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play – I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar. Thank you for your continued love and support. I'll see you soon."

Williams suffered the injury to her hamstring at Wimbledon in June, forcing her to retire during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. She had already decided not to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The icon had been hoping to achieve a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open. She has already triumphed at Flushing Meadows six times during her career.

Earlier this week, retired British tennis player Tim Henman told GiveMeSport Women he didn’t think Williams would emerge victorious at next week’s Grand Slam.

"Going into New York, a big question mark is around her fitness. As has been the case with [Roger] Federer, she’s not getting any younger. So, whereas I did probably have that belief at the beginning of the year, I think it’s a step too far now."

Williams joins defending men's champion Dominic Thiem, plus Federer and Rafael Nadal, in pulling out of the US Open.

The Grand Slam is scheduled to begin on Monday, with the women’s final set to take place on September 11th. Japanese star Naomi Osaka is the defending champion, while Australia’s Ashleigh Barty is the top seed heading into the tournament.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu will also be considered favourites to go all the way.

Williams’s withdrawal from the US Open will do little to quell rumours of retirement. At the start of the year, Williams addressed her retirement after exiting the Australian Open.

"I don’t know," she said. "If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone."

Williams first won the US Open in 1999, becoming the first African American woman since Althea Gibson in 1958 – and the first in the Open Era – to achieve a Grand Slam title. She then went on to triumph again in 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014.

