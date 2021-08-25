Valorant Masters Berlin: Tier List For Each Team Competing At The Tournament

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Masters Berlin is the next stop on the competitive Valorant calendar, ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour finale in December.

This will be the second-ever LAN tournament in the game’s short history, and some of the best players in the world will be part of the setup.

We’ve put together a tier list of the 16 teams that will be competing at the tournament.

S TIER

Sentinels (North America)

The current best team in competitive Valorant is of course going to be topping the list. The full-time addition of TenZ, who is considered by many (including shroud and DrDisrespect) to be the best player in the game has only boosted their chances of flying through the tournament.

A TIER

SuperMassive Blaze (EMEA)

Gambit Esports (EMEA)

ACEND CLUB (EMEA)

These are the three teams that could potentially give Sentinels a run for their money in Berlin. All three of the EMEA qualified teams have great rosters and the ability to cause an upset. ACEND are tactically on point, with cNed’s Jett play prominent over the Champion’s tour.

nAts and Gambit helped to earn Gambit eSports the #1 seed in the EMEA standings, and SMB were a surprise entry in the #2 seed after beating FPX and the predicted #1 seed amongst fans, ACEND.

B TIER

Vision Strikers (KR)

Envy (NA)

100 Thieves (NA)

Despite being some of the bigger brands in eSports, these are the teams that are likely to reach the top 8 but go no further in the tournament. 100 Thieves has finally got back in form since their fall in quality from First Strike back in 2020.

Envy have been a changed team with El Diablo moving over to the roster, and Vision Strikers just made it to Berlin after a disappointing qualifying run in VCT Masters 2. Can any of these teams realistically compete with Sentinels, SMB, Gambit and ACEND? Probably not, unfortunately.

Here’s the rest of the field for the tournament, with teams that are of course high quality, but won’t likely go far in the competition:

C TIER

G2 Esports (EMEA)

Havan Liberty (BR)

Vivo Keyd (BR)

F4Q (KR)

D TIER

ZETA Division (JP)

KRU Esports (LATAM)

E TIER

Crazy Raccoon (JP)

BREN Esports (SEA)

Paper Rex (SEA)

Credit to vlr.gg for help with the tier list

