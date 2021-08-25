US college gymnast could earn millions from TikTok fame after NCAA rule change

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

US artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne is set to profit from a National College Athletic Association rule change after it was revealed that college athletes are now allowed to earn money.

While colleges themselves are still not permitted to pay their sports stars, the NCAA announced these athletes can now benefit from endorsement deals.

The 18-year-old, who attends Louisiana State University, previously competed for the US national team and has more than a million Instagram followers.

This popularity led her to sign with sports agency WME last week, which could see her earn millions.

According to former LSU coach D-D Breaux, it’s Dunne’s “personality on social media” that sets her apart from other potentially marketable young gymnasts.

“She's an incredible gymnast, a beautiful girl and a wonderful personality that comes across in her social media posts,” Breaux said.

"She's just a fabulous young woman. I could see her signing endorsements with a clothing line or a cereal company or anything.”

Most fans are exposed to Dunne’s charm via her TikTok account, where she amassed more than four million followers. The teenager posts a variety of content on this platform and has been outspoken on many issues, including Simone Biles’ withdrawal from several events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dunne spoke about the ‘Twisties’ –– a condition Biles confessed to struggling with –– and stressed how scary it can be for gymnasts.

“I know the Twisties sounds like a cute, silly name but it’s actually a really scary thing and it’s pretty serious and you can get really injured.

“When you have the Twisties it almost feels like your brain and your body are disconnected… It feels like an aeroplane not knowing whether you’re up or down.”

Having established this loyal following online, Dunne admitted she is happy with the latest NCAA rule change and recently tweeted: "NIL rules change tomorrow. Let's go to work."

This is a big win for college athletes who have long been used by institutions for commercial gain, without being able to benefit themselves.

Now, as the likes of Dunne look set to reap the rewards of being an elite athlete, hopefully, many others will follow suit.

