FIFA 21: Leaked Pre-Season Mode Coming to Game Before FIFA 22 Release

FIFA 22 is just over a month away from being released by EA, although FIFA 21 is still being played across all modes by many fans.

According to a recent leak, EA may be bringing in a Pre-Season mode for the end of FIFA 21 heading into the next iteration of the series.

This would be a good way to entice players of FIFA 21 to take the plunge and invest in the next-gen version of the series.

Twitter leaker @Dylan_LCFC confirmed that he had heard rumours of the mode coming to the final days of FIFA 21. He said: “It is rumoured that the next promo on #fifa21 could be ‘pre season’.

“If you’re not sure what that is, it’s a promo where you complete objectives and Sbcs and you’ll be granted rewards for #Fifa22.”

Historically, August is not the ‘best’ time to be playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially for new players as you’ll likely run into Team of The Year cards even in the lower leagues and struggle to get a footing in the game.

EA introducing a pre-season mode with special Squad Building Challenges and Objectives could mean that FIFA 21 gets a nice bump in the player-base ahead of the new game being released.

FIFA 21 is currently available as part of EA’s subscription service: EA Access; however, if you already have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you get instant access to the full EA catalogue that is available on the standalone EA Access subscription service.

You can also get stat boosts for being a member of the EA Access service, even on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so if you haven’t been playing FIFA 21 but want to give yourself a pre-season boost ahead of FIFA 22 then it might be worth subscribing to the service and playing the game that way.

At the time of writing, EA has not confirmed if there will be pre-season mode coming to FIFA 21 ahead of the release of FIFA 22.

