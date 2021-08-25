Hell Let Loose Beta: How to Sign Up on PS5

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Popular PC title Hell Let Hoose will be heading to consoles shortly and the PS5 Beta is set to launch next week.

Hell Let Loose is a hardcore World War Two first-person shooter with epic battles of 100 players with infantry, tanks, artillery, a dynamically shifting front line and a unique resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game.

The closed Beta runs from Thursday, August 26th - 10:00am (UTC) to Tuesday, August 31st - 10:00am (UTC), and players can still sign up to be invited this week.



The FPS shooter has been extremely successful on PC. Several outlets gave the game 9/10 reviews shortly after it made its debut on the Steam Store.

With the game being a WW2 shooter, it of course has elements of Medal of Honor, Call of Duty and Battlefield.

From the initial success of the game, there’s the potential of the game, which features iconic battles of the Western Front, including Carentan, Omaha Beach and Foy, becoming an eSports title down the line.

The game’s publisher, Team17, describes the game as "combat at a whole new scale....with lumbering tanks dominating the battlefield, crucial supply chains fuelling the frontlines, you are a cog in the machine of colossal combined arms warfare."

Team17 also said: “Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving front line, and crucial unit-focused gameplay that commands the tide of battle.”

Hell Let Loose Beta: How to sign up

Team17 has confirmed that the Beta will purely be for PS5 and in the Europe & North American regions. As mentioned, the Beta will be running from August 26th - 10:00am (UTC) to Tuesday, August 31st - 10:00am (UTC.

You can sign up to the Beta here, but spaces are limited and invite-only, so it is worth getting your name on the list as soon as possible.

The publisher has also noted that any progression made during the Beta will not be carried over to the full game upon launch. The good news though is that you will be able to play with friends, as the game will have Squad matchmaking for the very first time in the game.

Players will be getting their codes just before the Beta goes live on August 26th, although Team17 hasn’t confirmed exactly what “just before” means and it could be minutes or hours before the Beta goes live.

Requirements

Team17 have made it clear that all players hoping to get in on the Beta will need to be 18 years or old, have a PS5 console, based in North America or Europe and be able to speak English to provide feedback to the development team.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News