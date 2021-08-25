Dying Light 2 Gameplay Trailer: ‘Welcome to Villedor’ footage unveiled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An all-new Dying Light 2 trailer was unveiled by the game's developers during Xbox's Gamescom stream on Tuesday.

The latest piece of footage that was unveiled by Techland showcases the source of the zombie outbreak that saw The City crumble to its knees - taking civilisation back to the dark ages in the process.

Titled 'Stay Human', the second edition of the zombie apocalypse instalment recently topped the player wishlist on Steam's official database - illustrating the sheer demand that is tallying up ahead of Dying Light 2's launch this winter.

All-new higher buildings and more fights against human players appear to be more prominent in Techland's new game, which is set 20 years after the first game came to an end.

That being said, there is probably much more to come in the coming weeks and months as the game's December release date edges ever closer.

Dying Light 2 Gameplay Trailer

Here is the footage that Techland shared in their latest trailer for Dying Light 2 (shared by IGN):

As you can see, the buildings are far taller than in the first game with much more attention to detail gone in regarding vegetation, textures and other key visuals - thanks to the help of 4K, RTX graphic capabilities and DLSS (deep learning super sampling), via PC Gamer.

The parkour abilities that made the first game stand out, have been retained in Dying Light 2, along with an array of impressive stunts and weaponry that can be used to the player's advantage.

Also, the jumping and agility can integrate with the battle animations with humans and zombies, making the effects much more realistic and providing more of a dynamic feel when it comes to closer quarter combat.

It is easy to see why there is so much anticipation for this game - and we can expect to see plenty more where that came from!

Dying Light 2 is scheduled for release on 7th December 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

