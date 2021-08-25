Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on Saturday night, John Cena has commented when he is going to potentially retire from wrestling altogether.

While by no means giving a definitive date, Cena told ABC’s Good Morning America this morning that he's going to wrestle until he feels as if his performers are putting fans off watching the product:

“You know, I think… and I’ve made this comment before, I think I will try to do the best I can until I feel as if I’m offending the consumer. A lot of times you want to kinda hold onto that lightning bolt. There is nothing like the energy of being in that ring with the audience around you. There’s nothing like it. I’ve had the fortune and opportunity to do a whole lot of stuff…. that energy is indescribable, that place is my home, I wouldn’t be who I am without it.

Cena said that while the WWE Universe is his "family", he wants to feel as if he is satisfying them when he wrestles for the company:

The audience is my family, so I love the environment, but I also want to be kind to them and I don’t want to do it selfishly just to do it. I still feel good, even though I finished second, I still feel pretty good. So, I still feel as if I have something to contribute, so time will tell.”

While the date for his official retirement may be unknown, John Cena did confirm on social media following SummerSlam that his current run with the company has come to an end.

Despite announcing his departure, Cena is being advertised for the September 10 episode of SmackDown next month in Madison Square Garden.

You can catch up with WWE SummerSlam, which included a huge match between John Cena and Roman Reigns, on Peacock in the US and elsewhere on the WWE Network.

