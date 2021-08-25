Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dustin Poirier has called out Conor McGregor, claiming that the Irishman has “lost his mind” after another recent social media outburst.

McGregor lost to Poirier at UFC 264 after breaking his leg in their trilogy bout – a series the American is winning 2-1.

Ever since that day the pair have gone back and forth online, and McGregor has released another verbal attack on his nemesis.

"Ye pal live on that one way back, I will too. I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball," he said most recently.

"Your wife bro. The dm’s. Elbows into your dome. The soft part of the skull that doesn’t harden ever. From when you’re a baby. Drilled into your skull at 100mph. U slept on my belly."

Poirier initially replied “3-1” but has now questioned whether McGregor is “losing his mind”

“It doesn’t really bother me – I don’t really care,” Poirier said in an ESPN+ Q&A session.

“When I think about in hindsight, like today I was thinking about it like, ‘The guy’s probably losing his mind.’ He can’t really train.

He’s got a hurt leg that he’s trying to rehab. Rent free. I’m just living rent free (in his head).

McGregor’s recent statements on social media have caused plenty of controversy.

Notorious called UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier 'a fat drunk' and allegedly mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father.

One of McGregor’s largest critics is UFC analyst Chael Sonnen, who believes the Irishman is falling down a slippery slope and headed for “Jon Jones territory".

"Most recent, a week ago, I was irritated that Conor (McGregor) was deleting tweets,” Sonnen said in a YouTube video.

“When you start tweeting late at night, high and/or drunk and then you delete them, you have now fallen into Jon Jones territory.

"Not about career moves, you don't want to be in Jon Jones territory, right. Conor's fallen into that territory and I as defender cannot come out and defend a guy who doesn't want to be defended."

"But I heard from Conor's people, I hear from a guy in Conor's inner circle.

"'You think Conor doesn't know that it's going to make headlines?' Part of the marketing move was then to delete it, to have something even more to discuss and I feel for it, that's what they said to me."

McGregor is planning for a future outside of the octagon, including plots to return to boxing and an attempt at a Guinness World Record by sailing around Ireland in the fastest time possible.

