Drew McIntyre gives honest thoughts on CM Punk's AEW debut

In a recent interview, Drew McIntyre gave his honest thoughts on the AEW debut of fellow former WWE Champion CM Punk, which took place on Rampage last week.

When asked for his thoughts on CM Punk's return to wrestling, McIntyre noted that while it may have been for another company, having the former Champion back is a good thing for wrestling as a whole:

“If anything, it’s good for wrestling. That’s what I’m all about. I was outside the company between 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with IMPACT, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it’s healthy right now. It’s an incredible place. Obviously, WWE is still at the top and leading the charge, and anything that can make it better, I’m all about. So, yeah, it makes a positive difference. It gets a thumbs up from me.”

For those that don't know, CM Punk debuted for AEW on the August 20 episode of Rampage last week, with it being announced that he's going to have his first match since 2014 at All Out next month.

Drew McIntyre also had a big weekend, with the former WWE Champion going one-on-one with and defeating former stablemate and best friend Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam on Saturday night,

McIntyre didn't take too much time to celebrate his win either, appearing on a live event the following day, as well as wrestling on Monday Night Raw this week, tagging with Damian Priest to take on Sheamus and Bobby Lashley.

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with GiveMeSport for an exclusive interview, where amongst other things, he spoke about asking WWE to do more media appearances during the COVID pandemic.

