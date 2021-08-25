Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Charlotte Flair is not only an important player for WWE from an on-screen perspective, but the Raw Women's Champion is seemingly a big help for the company behind the scenes.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast, Flair said that she is helping produce some matches backstage for WWE, something that she very much enjoys.

What does (my career) look like in three years? I love producing. I love putting together matches and helping the girls. I don't necessarily know all the moves in the world, but I love helping girls with presentation and the little things do matter.

Charlotte Flair then went on to single out Rhea Ripley, with 'The Queen' saying that she hopes she's been a help to Rhea and her career:

I hope I'm helping Rhea. She hasn't said, but I do believe she has got what it takes to be the full package. The little things like, if someone looked at me and said, 'know who you are,' and it wasn't my dad, if a woman had looked at me and said 'know who you are, kick my ass, be the champion you are,' little things like that,"

Charlotte Flair then gave her honest thoughts on the state of the women's division within WWE, particularly on Monday Night Raw, having the following to say on the matter:

When we came back from COVID and we had audiences with Raw, my storyline with the ladies main evented Raw four weeks in a row. We get the opportunity, it's when there is those fire storylines are when people are engaged. If the storyline is not there, it's more about pushing the envelope with that. There are multiple storylines on Raw with the women, there are multiple stories. Sometimes, more stories mean more and I always believe the best stories should be the center focus of the main event. Unless you find that story, it is what it is."

You can watch Charlotte Flair in action live every week on Monday Night Raw here in the UK on BT Sport.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

