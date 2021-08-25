Fall Guys Season 6 Theme: Everything we know so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys Season 6 will be coming with a vengeance and the chaos is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Ultimate Knockout provides a different and intriguing spin on the element of battle royale gaming, with the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty competing significantly in that genre.

In Season 5, Fall Guys went to the jungle with an Indiana Jones-style spin on the evergrowing franchise, which has been a huge success since its initial launch midway during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

While it is still early days and with Season 5 launching recently, there is no harm looking towards what the gaming community can expect in relation to what the all-new theme will be for Season 6.

Whether Mediatonic, the game's developers, choose to stick closely to the jungle theme or opt to go in a whole new direction, remains to be seen.

Fall Guys Season 6 Theme

At this time, no official announcement has been made regarding what the theme will be for Season 6 and it could be some time until we find out exactly what that might be.

Some are predicting online that they are not expecting to see Season 6 release for at least four months. So unless leaks start appearing online, which they are likely to in the build-up to its launch. It could be quiet on this front.

Whether gamers are taken into space, take a trip back in time with a medieval theme or

That being said, we will provide all of the latest updates and new bits of information as soon as they become available in due course - so stay tuned!

