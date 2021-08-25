Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Who is Fighting on the Undercard?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk is drawing closer and Matchroom Boxing has now confirmed the undercard for the historic event.

The Brit will be defending his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 25th September 2021.

Several fights have been added to the card, with the WBO Cruiserweight title also set to be on the line.

WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) puts his World Title on the line for the first time against his Mandatory Challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs).

This follows Okolie’s crushing sixth-round stoppage of Krzysztof Glowacki at The SSE Arena, Wembley back in March 2021.

Former WBA Super-Middleweight World Champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) will also be making his much-anticipated ring return at Light-Heavyweight. Smith will be facing the Dominican Republic-based fighter Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs).

This will be Smith’s first bout back following his points loss to Canelo Alvarez back in December, with that fight taking place in Texas.

Manchester Lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (3-0) will also be in action when he takes on Spain’s Izan Dura (3-7). This contest comes off the back of Hatton’s comfortable points win over Jakub Laskowski on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp.

Joshua vs Usyk Undercard

Here is a full list of the undercard:

WBO Cruiserweight World Title - Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic

- Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo

Campbell Hatton Izan Dura

IBF Welterweight Title - Florian Marku vs Maxim Prodan

- Florian Marku vs Maxim Prodan WBA Intercontinental Title - Christopher Ousley vs Khasan Baysangurov

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, discussed the planned night of action. He said: "Joshua vs Usyk will be an unmissable evening of action, with Lawrence Okolie, Callum Smith and Campbell Hatton all featuring on a bumper bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"We've followed Lawrence Okolie's career since the start and he'll be determined to light up north London with an explosive defence of his WBO cruiserweight belt.

"Callum Smith is on a collision course with new world title rivals, having joined the light-heavyweight division, and Campbell Hatton continues his journey up the pro ranks with the help of Matthew and Ricky Hatton.

"AJ and Usyk then take centre stage as two Olympic gold medallists collide in the capital, in a hugely important world heavyweight title clash!"

