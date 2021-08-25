W Series: Alice Powell 'not writing anybody off' ahead of F1 Belgian GP weekend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The W Series returns to action this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the much anticipated Belgian Grand Prix.

Battling it out at the top of the drivers' standings is reigning champion Jamie Chadwick and compatriot Alice Powell. Just one point separates the two Brits, so it's all to play for ahead of the next round.

GiveMeSport Women sat down with Powell ahead of the race on Saturday as she challenges for her first ever W Series title.

The ever-humble Racing X star admitted she isn't looking too far ahead this season and is keeping her focus on just one race at a time. Last time out in Budapest, Powell finished second behind Chadwick at the Hungaroring.

"Everyone wants to win so I'd be crazy if I said I'm not bothered about winning. I'd 100 percent love to win this weekend but I'm just going to focus on the job at hand and that's trying to get the maximum amount of points.

"I'd love to get on pole but I'm just going to take it session by session. Crazily, I haven't really thought about it too much."

But despite her modesty, Powell has been one of the main drivers to watch this season.

She kickstarted the 2021 campaign with a win at the Red Bull Ring in Austria before her historic victory in front of a home crowd at Silverstone.

"It's a memory that's going to stay with me forever," Powell said of her British Grand Prix win. "It was just so special and my family was there as well so it was nice for them to get to watch."

Chadwick finished third at Silverstone before going on to win the Hungarian Grand Prix two weeks later. While the 2019 champion currently leads the table, there are still four races left for the leader to maintain her form and Powell believes the season is still wide open.

"She [Chadwick] is the reigning champion so she's expected to be up there at the sharp end but it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. I'm not writing off anybody else in the series."

Indeed, there have been some shock results so far this season. Rookies have made statements where some of the more senior drivers have faltered, and Powell highlighted a few youngsters who have impressed her so far in 2021.

"Nerea [Martí] had a great result last time out, stepped on the podium. Ira [Sidorkova] as well did a great job in getting podium on the second weekend.

"And my young protégé Abbi Pulling – I expected to be seeing her out again soon in a W Series car and hopefully she can be challenging up the sharp end but obviously staying behind me!" Powell laughed.

The next round of the tournament will take place on Saturday in Stavelot as part of Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Watch the fifth round of the 2021 W Series season live from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Channel 4 from 15.00 BST on Saturday, August 28th.

News Now - Sport News