Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners defender could join European club

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac is in talks with a European club over a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

What has Romano said about Kolasinac potentially leaving Arsenal?

When talking about potential outgoings from Arsenal in the final week of the transfer window, Romano told The Here We Go Podcast that the club are currently speaking with Portuguese outfit Benfica, although admitted that terms have not been agreed yet.

He said: “Kolasinac, talks ongoing with Benfica since days but it is still not complete. Let’s see in the coming hours.”

What is Kolasinac's record at Arsenal?

After joining the Gunners in 2017, the 6 foot defender featured regularly in his first three seasons at the club, making 77 league appearances during this period.

Arguably his best campaign at the club came in 2018/19 when he registered seven assists in the league.

However, he fell out of favour last season, as he was limited to just one appearance prior to Christmas, leading to him being loaned out to Schalke in January.

Has he got any chance of getting back into Arteta's plans?

Almost certainly not.

Upon returning to Arsenal over the summer, Kolasinac seems to have fallen even further down the pecking order due to the north London club signing Nuno Tavares.

The Bosnian international has not featured in either of his side's opening two matches of the season, and Arsenal appear to have the left flank well covered now with Kieran Tierney clearly established as the first-choice full-back, and Tavares as his understudy.

Therefore, it is hard to see Kolasinac getting back into the team any time soon.

Do Arsenal need to offload more players this week?

That would be ideal.

The club currently have a number of players on their books who are struggling for game time, and do not seem to feature in Arteta's plans moving forwards.

Willian is currently in talks with Brazilian side Corinthians, while it could also be beneficial to move on the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson before next Tuesday as well.

Arsenal have made a poor start to the season, losing their opening two league fixtures, and they need to turn things around quickly. By getting rid of their fringe players, this could help Arteta as it will make things clearer as to the squad that he will be working with going forwards, and he can then focus his efforts on building a tight-knit group that can get back to winning ways.

