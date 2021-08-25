Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Wilshere was once one of the most promising youngsters in world football.

The Englishman burst onto the scene at Arsenal in 2008 as a teenager and he was tipped to go to the very top.

However, injuries curtailed his progress and prevented him from reaching potential.

After playing just 197 times in 10 seasons for Arsenal, Wilshere left his boyhood club in 2018.

An unsuccessful spell at West Ham followed. He played for Bournemouth in the Championship last season but is now without a club after not having his contract renewed.

Now 29, Wilshere has opened up to David Ornstein of The Athletic in a heartbreaking interview.

Watch 20 minutes of the interview below. We've given a summary of some of his quotes.

IS DESPERATE TO JOIN A NEW CLUB

Wilshere wants to prolong his career and wants to sign for a club as soon as possible.

"When I wake up in the morning I want to look forward to going to training and being with the lads. I want to get back out on the pitch, especially with the fans now back," he said.

"I’ve watched every single game that’s been on TV since the start of the season and I want to be part of that.

"I want that feeling of going out on the pitch, hearing the fans and just being able to play football again."

HIS SON DOESN'T UNDERSTAND WHY NO ONE WANTS HIM

He continue: "He [Archie, his son] loves football. He knows everything about football. And it is difficult to explain to him. He'll say to me, "How come no club wants you?" I don't know. But how do I explain that to him?"

HIS SON'S CLASSMATE REFERRED TO HIM AS 'JACK WHEELCHAIR'

Wilshere goes on to state how his son's classmates also question why he isn't at a top club.

"They've got friends at school and you know what kids can be like, they can be quite brutal. 'Why is your dad not working? Is he not good enough? Is he not good at football?' Yeah, that's tough."

The Englishman goes on to state that he confronted a parent of one of Archie's classmates after the boy had referred to him as 'Jack Wheelchair'. Wilshere's son was left 'upset' by the comment.

WILSHERE REGRETS LEAVING ARSENAL

Wilshere left Arsenal in 2018, a decision he regrets.

"Honestly, I should have never left, that's nothing against West Ham - it could have been anyone - but I shouldn't have left Arsenal," he explains.

"I sat down with Emery and he said 'Look, there's a contract on the table but you're not in my starting XI.' I thought I was going to play - I proved myself the year before. I probably made a few rash decisions. I rang my agent and said 'That's it, we need to leave.'

"I should have taken a few days, calmed down and thought to myself again, 'I look around this midfield and back myself to get in'."

WILSHERE THOUGHT HE'D STILL BE PLAYING FOR ENGLAND

Wilshere last played for England in 2016. He thought he'd still be playing for his country at 29.

"Everyone used to say to me, '(At) 28, 29… you'll be at the peak of your career'. And I thought I would. I thought I'd still be playing for England, (that) I'd be at a top club."

IS NOW CONSIDERING RETIRING BEFORE HIS 30TH BIRTHDAY

When asked whether he thought his career was coming to an end, Wilshere replied: "Yeah, that does cross my mind quite a lot.

"I'm waking up in the mornings at the moment and I'm thinking, 'Right, I need to go and train somewhere'. Normally it's on my own… OK, I've been training with a club in pre-season but that's finished now.

"I'm back to waking up, training on my own and finding that motivation. And the question I keep asking myself at the moment is: What am I doing it for?

"I said to my agent I don't want to be in that position where I'm waiting and waiting and before you know it January comes and I've almost wasted another season.

"I'm not getting any younger and I don't want that. I did that last year, so to do it again… I feel like I'd be wasting my time."

We hope Wilshere is back on the pitch and doing what he loves again soon.

