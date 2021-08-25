West Brom Transfer News: Baggies closing in on sealing deal for Premier League forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to build upon their impressive start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign on Saturday when they head to the Weston Homes Stadium to face Peterborough United.

A run of three consecutive victories in the Championship has allowed the Baggies to climb into the automatic promotion places.

Whilst the season is still in its infancy, it wouldn't be at all surprising if West Brom emerge as legitimate title contenders if they are able to maintain their consistency at this level.

Since being handed over the reins at The Hawthorns, Valerien Ismael has made some subtle changes to his squad.

As well as waving goodbye to the likes of Rekeem Harper and Matheus Pereira, the Frenchman has managed to sign Matt Clarke, Adam Reach and Alex Mowatt.

Not content with his moves for these three aforementioned players, Ismael is now reportedly set to bolster his attacking options.

According to The Pink Un, West Brom are closing in on sealing a loan deal for Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill.

The forward travelled to the West Midlands yesterday to put the finishing touches on a temporary move to the Baggies.

It is understood that this particular switch does not include an option for West Brom to purchase him next year.

Yet to make an appearance for Norwich this season, Hugill recently fell down the pecking order at Carrow Road following the club's decision to sign Josh Sargent.

The 29-year-old was used predominantly as a substitute by the Canaries during the previous campaign in the Championship as he helped the club seal promotion to the Premier League by scoring four goals in 31 league appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Hugill struggled for consistency last season, there is no reason why he cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success at West Brom as he knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

If the forward is able to rediscover the form which saw him provide 14 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign for QPR, there is every chance that he will become a key player at The Hawthorns.

When you consider that Hugill won more aerial duels per game (1.2, as per WhoScored) than Karlan Grant (0.7) and Callum Robinson (0.6) in the previous term, he may be able to offer the club a different option up-front.

By hitting the ground running at West Brom, the forward will become an instant hit with the club's supporters who will be hoping to see their side achieve a great deal of success in the coming months.

