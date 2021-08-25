Sheffield United News: Slavisa Jokanovic delivers frank Blades transfer admission

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United finally gave their supporters something to shout about yesterday as they booked their place in the third round of the League Cup by defeating Derby County at Bramall Lane.

After falling behind in this particular clash, second-half strikes from Luke Freeman and Billy Sharp sealed a much-needed victory for the Blades.

United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be hoping to use the momentum gained from this performance to push on in the Championship over the coming months.

The Blades have suffered three defeats in their opening four league games and are currently in the Championship relegation zone.

Set to face Luton Town on Saturday, United may fancy their chances of picking up all three points in this particular fixture as Nathan Jones' side were put to the sword by Birmingham City last weekend who sealed a 5-0 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Whilst the Hatters have managed to bolster their squad during the current transfer window by making eight signings, the Blades have experienced a quiet summer in terms of incomings.

With time running out to seal deals, United have yet to back up their recent loan move for Ben Davies.

Although Jokanovic is currently able to call upon the services of a number of players who possess a wealth of experience at Championship level, he may find it difficult to guide his side into a new dawn if he isn't given the chance to stamp his own authority on the club's squad.

Making reference to the current situation at Bramall Lane, the Serbian has admitted that he is keen to bring in some more players before the window shuts.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about his transfer plans, Jokanovic said: "I want four or five players, that's it.

"We urgently need new faces and fresh blood and a little bit more confidence to be competitive."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Jokanovic has managed to steer Fulham and Watford to promotion to the Premier League during his managerial career, he will be hoping to replicate this feat with the Blades.

However, in order for him to have the best chance of achieving a great deal of success in the Championship, he will need to nail his recruitment in the coming days.

One of the areas that Jokanovic may need to prioritise is the goalkeeping position as he has yet to draft in a sufficient replacement for Aaron Ramsdale who recently joined Arsenal.

Whilst Michael Verrips recorded a dismal WhoScored match rating of 4.34 against West Bromwich Albion earlier this month, fellow shot-stopper Wes Foderingham has only ever made one appearance at this level.

Providing that Jokanovic is able to draft in some players who know exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship, there is no reason why he cannot eventually bring a feel good factor back to Bramall Lane.

