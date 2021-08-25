Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2020 Paralympics officially kicked off on Tuesday.

4,537 athletes are participating in Tokyo but arguably the most inspiration of them all is Egypt's Ibrahim Hamadtou.

Hamadtou lost both of his arms in a train accident when he was just 10 years old.

But his misfortune was not going to stop him living life to the full.

Hamadtou started playing two sports in his hometown after the accident - football and table tennis.

"In our village, we could only play, at that time, table tennis and soccer - that's why I played both," he told CNN in 2014.

"It was logic to play soccer first due to my case; then I played table tennis as a challenge.

"It was quite difficult playing table tennis after the accident. I had to practice hard for three consecutive years on a daily basis.

"At the beginning, people were amazed and surprised seeing me playing. They encouraged and supported me a lot and they were very proud of my willing, perseverance and determination."

He is currently competing at the Tokyo Paralympics in table tennis.

The 43-year-old uses his mouth to hold the paddle. He serves by flicking the ball up with his feet.

He was in action against South Korea's Park Hong-kyu on Wednesday and he showed how incredible he is. View a short clip of the game below:

Hamadtou would lose his opening group game in straight sets, 11-6, 11-4, 11-9.

He was disappointed with the result and hopes he can perform better in his upcoming matches.

“After today’s game, the loss tastes bitter,” he told World Table Tennis after the loss, per Scroll.In.

“I don’t even have anything to say. I played and performed well, and I thank God for that. I started preparing immediately after Rio for Tokyo 2020. It was a tough period, I worked hard in as much so I can and hopefully will have better results.”

Regardless of how Hamadtou performs for the rest of the Paralympics, he is and always will be an inspiration.

