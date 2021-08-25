Serena Williams: Annabel Croft calls star’s US Open withdrawal ‘heartbreaking

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former British tennis star Annabel Croft has described Serena Williams’s withdrawal from the US as “heartbreaking” after the American chose to pull out the major because of injury problems.

Williams was chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam but has struggled with her fitness all year and has now revealed she needs time to let her body “completely heal” from a torn hamstring.

This has been an ongoing problem for the former world number one, having first sustained the injury at Wimbledon earlier this season –– forcing her to retire from her first-round match.

And as she nears 40 years of age, this latest setback is yet another cruel blow in her bid to make history.

Speaking to GiveMeSport Women, Croft stressed that it’s getting tougher and tougher for the veteran to compete, considering all the emerging talent on tour now.

“At the moment it feels like her body is letting her down. And at the age of 39 now, it does feel like it’s getting more and more difficult to achieve it [another Grand Slam], especially with all the youngsters that are coming through.”

Williams wrote a message to her fans on Instagram, stressing that she’ll be back in the future.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” she said.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar.

"Thank you for your continued love and support. I'll see you soon."

While this suggests the 23-time major winner is not ready to give in just yet, there have nonetheless been suggestions she should retire in the near future.

Croft, however, was quick to remind how the likes of Roger Federer and Andy Murray had been written-off in the past and to never doubt a champion.

“Until these great champions get to a point emotionally where they feel like it’s not going to happen anymore, then nobody should tell them what to do.

“She’s [Williams] got plenty of time to be retired, so I guess while you’re on the precipice of being able to achieve it until you actually emotionally feel like there’s nothing left, I guess you have to keep fighting for it.”



Even if Williams fails to equal or better Margaret Court’s record, many still regard her as the best women’s player ever.

Croft says it’s difficult to compare the 39-year-old to the likes of Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, given they played in different eras, but that Williams is the best player she’s ever watched.

“Certainly in my mind, she’s the greatest I've ever seen play, that’s for sure. I mean I’ve never seen anyone quite like her. When you watched her live and watched her in her prime, she was unplayable.

“I guess we all hope she’ll come back but there’s certainly going to be an enormous amount written about her and she’s put herself in the history books forevermore.”

Indeed, all tennis fans will be hoping Williams does return to the game once she’s fit again. 2021 has obviously been a year to forget, but as she nears her 40th birthday, perhaps 2022 will prove to be more successful.

The US Open is available to watch live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from Monday 30th August through to Sunday 12 September.

