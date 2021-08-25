Everton Transfer News: Romano drops update on Richarlison's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the future of Everton forward Richarlison.

What's the latest transfer news involving Richarlison?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was reported earlier this week that PSG are considering selling Kylian Mbappe and replacing him with Richarlison ahead of the transfer window closing next Tuesday.

It has now been claimed that Real Madrid have submitted a formal offer of €160m (£137m) for Mbappe, and with the Spanish giants stepping up their interest in the Frenchman this could put Everton at greater risk of losing Richarlison to PSG.

What has Romano said about Richarlison potentially leaving Everton?

However, speaking on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that the Toffees have not been approached by another club for their Brazilian winger at this stage.

He said: “Many rumours about Richarlison leaving Everton but at the moment I am told Everton have received no bids and they hope and they want to keep Richarlison.”

How has Richarlison started the season?

Strongly.

There may have been concerns about Richarlison's condition heading into the season as he had far from ideal preparation time after representing Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics.

Still, he showed no ill-effects of his time away from the club over the summer, coming straight into the starting line-up for the opening game against Southampton.

He opened his account for the season early in the second half to get Everton back on level terms, and then provided an assist for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to wrap up the three points at Goodison Park.

Should Everton even consider letting him go?

If Everton receive a lucrative offer from PSG in the coming days, it will be tough for them to turn it down.

They need to consider exactly how important Richarlison is to the team, though. In his three full seasons on Merseyside, the 6 foot striker has scored 33 league goals, establishing himself as a key player at the club.

If Everton want to make a push for Europe this season after their underwhelming mid-table finish last year, they really need to keep Richarlison or they could suffer another campaign of mediocrity.

With less than a week of the transfer window remaining, Everton will find it very difficult to find a suitable replacement for Richarlison, who can score goals and provide a constant threat in the final third.

With this in mind, it may be best to reject all offers if they are approached by PSG in the coming days.

