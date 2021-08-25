Liverpool Transfer News: Interest in Reds attacker ahead of summer deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

What has Romano said about interest in Origi?

With the transfer window set to close next Tuesday, Romano told The Here We Go Podcast that there is some interest in Origi from German clubs, although he did not specify which teams were tracking the 26-year-old.

Romano said: “Let’s see what happens with Origi because there are some Bundesliga clubs interested in Origi.”

What is Origi's current situation at Liverpool?

The 6 foot 1 attacker has not featured in Liverpool's opening two league games of the season. Indeed, he failed to make the bench for the side's 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

With the emergence of Harvey Elliott, Origi seems to have fallen even further down the pecking order in terms of wing options for the Reds, who already have the established duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to call upon.

Meanwhile, through the middle they have Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, so it is hard to see how Origi will get into the starting line-up in the near future.

Is there hope that Liverpool can offload him?

Perhaps.

Earlier this week, the club confirmed the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri, who joined French side Lyon after struggling for minutes at Anfield in recent months.

Having managed to offload one fringe player in Shaqiri, Liverpool may now fancy their chances of moving Origi on as well prior to the transfer deadline next week.

Could Origi departing help Liverpool sign someone in the final week of the transfer window?

It could do.

Liverpool have had a relatively quiet transfer window after signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig at the start of the summer.

The club's reported stance on transfers since the start of the window has been that they need to sell players before they can make any further additions to the squad.

Getting Shaqiri off their books was a step forwards, and if they can get a suitable fee for Origi this could open the door for Jurgen Klopp to make a late signing.

The 2019/20 Premier League champions finished 17 points adrift of Manchester City in the table last season, and it seems that they may need to strengthen their squad more if they want to close the gap to Guardiola's men.

Showing Origi the exit door could hand them the opportunity to make a last-minute acquisition that may push them into title contention.

