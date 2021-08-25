Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John O'Shea was a great servant to Manchester United.

The Irishman made his debut for the Red Devils in 1999 and he went on to enjoy a successful 12-year stint with the club.

O'Shea was a utility man who could play everywhere in defence and also in defensive midfield.

He was a reliable presence where ever Sir Alex Ferguson chose to play him.

O'Shea's versatility was so wide-ranging that he even put on the gloves and went in between the sticks for United.

On February 4, 2007, United travelled to White Hart Lane to play Tottenham in their Premier League clash.

United were by far the better team on the day as they romped to a four-goal lead.

However, United's day wasn't perfect as their starting goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar, suffered a broken nose with five minutes of normal time remaining.

United had already used their subs meaning Tomasz Kuszczak could not replace the Dutchman.

Thus O'Shea, who had come on five minutes earlier, was given the gloves.

O'Shea had a daunting task of coming up against top Premier League strikers in Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov.

But the Irishman was up to the task as he repelled everything that was thrown his way. Watch his highlights below:

Moments after coming on O'Shea punched away a dangerous cross from Tottenham.

It looked all for the world that Spurs would get a consolation goal when Rio Ferdinand's errant back pass left Robbie Keane one-on-one with O'Shea, but the stand-in goalkeeper amazingly kept Keane out.

Wayne Rooney was on the bench and he absolutely loved his teammates heroics.

Berbatov also had a few chances to beat O'Shea but he was left frustrated as he couldn't get his efforts on target, probably due to the daunting presence of the Irishman in the United goal.

O'Shea would keep a clean sheet as United held on to win 4-0.

He said after the game, per Man United's official website: "I'm very proud.

"I asked Edwin whether he had a clean sheet bonus when we got into the dressing room because I want half of it! It's definitely a special moment that I'll look back on."

