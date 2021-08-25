Arsenal's Martin Odegaard produces brilliant assist for Bukayo Saka's goal v West Brom
Arsenal's first two games to start the 2021/22 season couldn't have gone much worse.
The Gunners opened up the campaign with a morale crushing 2-0 defeat to Brentford, before losing by the same score-line to Chelsea.
After two poor performances from his side, Mikel Arteta fielded a strong XI for their Carabao Cup second round clash against West Brom.
And Arsenal showed their dominance as they ran riot at The Hawthorns.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2) and Nicolas Pepe both found the net as Arsenal led 3-0 at the break.
Bukayo Saka made it 4-0 just after half-time and it came after some lovely build-up play.
The English winger drove forward, played a sumptuous one-two with Martin Odegaard, before expertly finishing past the onrushing Alex Palmer.
What a lovely assist that is from Odegaard.
That touch of brilliance shows exactly why Arsenal were so desperate to re-sign him from Real Madrid this summer.
Odegaard was not on the pitch much longer as he made way for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
But the goals kept coming after the 22-year-old departed.
Aubameyang got his hat-trick in the 62nd minute with a lovely curling finishing, before Alexandre Lacazette made it 6-0 just a few minutes after coming on.
After a poor start to the season, Arsenal needed a convincing win on Wednesday evening and that's exactly what they got.