Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal's first two games to start the 2021/22 season couldn't have gone much worse.

The Gunners opened up the campaign with a morale crushing 2-0 defeat to Brentford, before losing by the same score-line to Chelsea.

After two poor performances from his side, Mikel Arteta fielded a strong XI for their Carabao Cup second round clash against West Brom.

And Arsenal showed their dominance as they ran riot at The Hawthorns.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2) and Nicolas Pepe both found the net as Arsenal led 3-0 at the break.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Bukayo Saka made it 4-0 just after half-time and it came after some lovely build-up play.

The English winger drove forward, played a sumptuous one-two with Martin Odegaard, before expertly finishing past the onrushing Alex Palmer.

What a lovely assist that is from Odegaard.

That touch of brilliance shows exactly why Arsenal were so desperate to re-sign him from Real Madrid this summer.

Odegaard was not on the pitch much longer as he made way for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Harry Kane to Man City OFF | Mbappe to Real Madrid | Ronaldo to Man City | The Football Terrace

But the goals kept coming after the 22-year-old departed.

Aubameyang got his hat-trick in the 62nd minute with a lovely curling finishing, before Alexandre Lacazette made it 6-0 just a few minutes after coming on.

After a poor start to the season, Arsenal needed a convincing win on Wednesday evening and that's exactly what they got.

1 of 12 Did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal? Yes No

News Now - Sport News