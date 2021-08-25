Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Monaco were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday evening as they were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Monaco needed a positive result in Ukraine to book their place in the group stages.

It was all going so well for the French side.

They led 2-0 at half-time thanks to Wissam Ben Yedder's first-half brace.

But it all fell apart after the break for Monaco.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Shakhtar forced extra-time thanks to Marlos' 74th minute strike.

Monaco would then have their hearts broken in incredible fashion with six minutes of extra-time remaining.

Mykhailo Mudryk stormed into the box down the left and tried to pull the ball back for one of his teammates.

The danger looked to be over when Ruben Aguilar intercepted his opponent's cut-back.

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

But Monaco would fall behind as the ball bounced off Aguilar's foot, lobbed the goalkeeper and nestled into the net.

It was a truly bizarre own goal and you can watch it below.

Football can be so, so cruel.

Monaco pushed for a winner but they could not find the goal they needed and thus crashed out of the Champions League.

Real Madrid TABLE BID for Kylian Mbappe! Get all the details on The Football Terrace...

What a heartbreaking way to exit the competition.

Monaco will now play in the Europa League. Shakhtar, meanwhile, will be in the hat for the Champions League draw, which takes place on Thursday.

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News