Sheffield United news: Blades-linked man's stance over potential move becomes clearer

After experiencing a season to forget in the Premier League, Sheffield United would have been looking to bring a feel good factor back to Bramall Lane in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

However, despite securing two victories in the Carabao Cup, the Blades' performances in the Championship this month have left a lot to be desired.

As well as suffering three defeats in their opening four league fixtures, Slavisa Jokanovic's side have struggled in terms of their attacking creativity as they have only scored one goal.

Whereas the Serbian could be looking to address this particular issue in the coming days, he may also need to bolster his options in the goalkeeping position.

Aaron Ramsdale opted to call time on his spell at the club last week as he secured a move to Arsenal for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £24m.

Although the Blades are currently able to call upon the services of Wes Foderingham and Michael Verrips, the jury is still out on whether these two players are good enough to play in the Championship as they both lack experience at this level.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move to United is AS Roma keeper Robin Olsen.

A report from Italian outlet ForzaRoma.info earlier this month suggested that the Blades were keeping tabs on the Sweden international.

Olsen returned to Roma earlier this summer following a frustrating spell at Everton in which he failed to establish himself as the club's first-choice keeper.

Due to the presence of Jordan Pickford, the 31-year-old was only able to make seven appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees.

Ahead of the Blades' clash with Luton Town this weekend, an update has emerged concerning Olsen's stance over a potential move to the club.

According to Il Tempo (as cited by Sport Witness), the keeper is currently waiting to see if there are any other clubs who are willing to offer him a move away from Roma before he makes a decision on whether to join United.

It is understood that the Blades are keen on sealing a switch but are currently being forced to remain patient in regard to this particular pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With the transfer window set to close next week, United may need to draft up a list of alternative targets to Olsen who is still keeping his options open.

Whilst signing a player who has featured in the Champions League for the likes of Roma, FC Copenhagen and Malmo during his career would be a coup for the Blades, they could risk missing out on drafting in a successor for Ramsdale if they focus solely on the shot-stopper.

Considering that Jokanovic will be looking to guide his side to a relative amount of success this season, it is imperative that he gets his recruitment spot on between now and the end of August.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that he should turn his attention to drafting in a keeper who has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods in the Championship if Olsen opts against making the move to Bramall Lane.

