So, the Harry Kane transfer saga is over.

After months of Manchester City being linked with the Tottenham striker, he will be staying put in north London…for now anyway.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kane tweeted: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

It was hardly pledging his future to the club but it did end speculation that he could be moving to City this summer.

Kane turned 28 this summer and he will be hoping he hasn’t missed his chance to leave his boyhood club. Not that the England captain doesn’t love Spurs but because he has ambitions to win trophies.

He still hasn’t got his hands on any silverware (unless you’re counting the Audi Cup) and could retire as one of the greatest players never to have won a trophy.

But he won’t be on his own. Back in April, we brought you the 11 best players never to have won a trophy during their career and we think it’s the perfect time to revisit that following Kane’s decision.

Let’s take a look at who else failed to taste silverware.

Antonio Di Natale

Di Natale scored 227 goals in 446 games for Udinese, while he also scored 11 in 42 appearances for Italy. He clearly had a knack for being in the right place at the right time - but not when it came to winning trophies.

The closest the striker got was the 2012 Euros, where Di Natale came off the bench during Italy’s 4-0 loss to Spain in the final.

Giuseppe Signori

Signori was also a brilliant Italian striker who scored more than 250 goals during his career. He also bagged 12 times for his nation, including six in Italy’s seven matches at the 1994 World Cup.

However, after spending most of his time at Lazio and Bologna, Signori failed to win a trophy. He really did leave Lazio at the wrong time with the club winning the Coppa Italia, Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Serie A title in the three years after he left.

Bernd Schneider

We really do feel sorry for Schneider. The German came second in the Bundesliga on two occasions, was a losing finalist in the German cup twice and was a runner-up in both the Champions League and World Cup. Remind us why they call Bayer Leverkusen Bayer ‘Neverkusen’ in Germany... The midfielder played 81 times for Germany and somehow managed to avoid winning anything.

Matthew Le Tissier

“I knew I probably wouldn’t win any honours, but when you’re at a club that size, staying in the Premier League for 16 years gave me as much pleasure as winning a medal if I’d gone somewhere else.”

We’re sure it did, Matt…

Yildiray Basturk

He may not have won a trophy but at least Basturk can say he got a great view of THAT Zinedine Zidane volley in the Champions League final, which his Bayer Leverkusen side lost. That's worth a trophy alone.

The midfielder also came third in both the 2002 World Cup and 2003 Confederations Cup for Turkey.

Rob Lee

Lee probably wasn’t a fun person to be around between 1996 and 1999. That’s because he twice finished second in the Premier League and was twice a losing finalist in the FA Cup for Newcastle. The Toon Army hero did win the First Division with the club but that’s certainly not a major trophy.

Stan Collymore

Once one of the most exciting prospects in English football, Collymore didn’t quite reach his huge potential despite scoring 28 goals in 64 league matches for Liverpool. He only managed three appearances for England too. His spells at Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa were never likely to return a trophy - although he did earn promotion to the Premier League with the former.

"COLLYMORE CLOSING IN...on no trophies."

Luigi Di Biagio

Riddle us this: How does a player who played for Roma for four years in the 90s, Inter for four years in the early noughties and represent Italy 31 times not manage to win a trophy during his career?

By being a runner-up in Serie A in 2002-03, a runner-up in the Coppa Italia in 1999-00, a runner-up in the Suppercoppa in 2000 a runner-up in the European Championship with Italy in 2000 as well as making losing in semi-finals of the Champions League and UEFA Cup.

Ouch.

Steve Bull

When you play pretty much your entire career at Wolves, you can’t expect to be competing for trophies on a regular basis - despite scoring more than 300 goals for the club. The legendary striker did win the Third Division, Fourth Division and the Football League Trophy, though.

Cristiano Doni

Doni played most of his career at Atalanta and even appeared for Italy at the 2002 World Cup but to no avail. He did, however, win a Serie C1 title with Bologna and three Serie B titles with Bologna, Brescia and Atalanta. No, they don’t count.

Harry Kane

Kane will be praying he’s not on this list come the end of his career. He’s now lost two League Cup finals, a Champions League final, a European Championship final as well as a World Cup semi-final and a Nations League semi-final.

He’s running out of time to get himself off this list…

