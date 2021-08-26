Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have had a sensational start to the 2021/22 season.

The Blues kickstarted their campaign with silverware as they beat Villarreal in the Super Cup final.

They followed that result up with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener, before dominating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku was absolutely sensational in the London derby.

The Belgian, making his second debut for the club after signing in a £100m move from Inter, bullied Arsenal's defence throughout.

He scored the opener for his side in what was a dominant display.

Lukaku is in great spirits after returning to his favourite club and he showed his confidence is through the roof in Chelsea training on Wednesday.

Chelsea are currently preparing for their Premier League match against Liverpool and Lukaku was in top form in a shooting drill.

After producing a sensational touch and finish, Lukaku turned to his teammates and exclaimed: "Oh my god! I’ll teach you all how to score, all of you. One by one."

And watch a slightly longer training video, posted by Chelsea, below...

To be honest, Lukaku is one of the, if not the best finisher in the world so Chelsea's players can learn a lot from him.

Lukaku will come up against Virgil van Dijk on the weekend in what is set to be a fascinating battle at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher thinks that the Dutchman will 'fancy his chances' against the Chelsea star.

Speaking after Chelsea beat Arsenal, he said on Sky Sports, per football.london: "Liverpool won’t change for Chelsea but Van Dijk is the one player, certainly in the Premier League, who will fancy his chances up against Lukaku.

"It’s going to be a great battle but Liverpool, I have no doubt, will be looking to push up to the halfway line.

"What we saw yesterday from Lukaku doesn’t mean he’s going to do that to every defender.

"It was bad organisation. He’s a handful, he’s a top striker and he will score lots of goals but a lot of that was caused by Arsenal.”

