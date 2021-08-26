Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Champions League is back!

Well, the draw for Europe’s elite competition is here anyway.

Tuesday and Wednesday saw the final qualifiers take place and we now know the 32 clubs that will do battle for the right to be in Saint Petersburg on 28 May 2022.

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

This season’s edition looks set to be an incredible one.

With Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi moving to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the French club will be amongst the favourites. Chelsea will be looking to retain their trophy, while Manchester City are still looking for their first ever triumph.

Ahead of Thursday’s draw, the finalised pots are as follows:

Pot 1

Chelsea

Villarreal

Manchester City

Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan

Bayern Munich

Lille

Sporting Lisbon

Pot 2

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Juventus

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

Porto

Ajax

Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg

Benfica

Atalanta

Zenit St Petersburg

Pot 4

Besiktas

Dynamo Kiev

Club Brugge

Young Boys

AC Milan

Malmo

VfL Wolfsburg

Sheriff Tiraspol

One club from each pot will make up each group with sides from the same nation exempt from facing each other.

But ahead of the draw, we’ve decided to rank all 32 clubs because… well, why not?

Using Tiermaker, we’ve ranked every club from ‘favourites’ to ‘making up the numbers’.

So, without further ado, let’s check out our rankings:

Making up the numbers

Sheriff Tiraspol

Club Brugge

Malmo

Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev

We’re sorry, guys, but you’re simply making up the numbers.

We should mention that Sheriff Tiraspol deserve credit for becoming the first ever Moldovan to qualify for the Champions League proper after they beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 on aggregate.

But these five clubs appear to be the weakest in the draw and are all placed in Pot 4 meaning they face a tough task to qualify.

Out in the group

AC Milan

Ajax

Benfica

Lille

Red Bull Salzburg

Sporting Lisbon

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Besiktas

Zenit

Wolfsburg

There are some big names predicted to crash out in the group stages this season. The nature of the Champions League means that half of the competitors will fail to progress to the last-16 and we predict it’ll be these 11 clubs, along with the five that are ‘making up the numbers’.

AC Milan are the biggest club placed in Pot 4 and will likely be in the ‘Group of Death’ as a result.

However, both Sporting Lisbon and Lille won their domestic leagues and find themselves in Pot 1. As a result, they will avoid the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich meaning they could well be handed a slightly easier draw.

Knockout stages

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Atalanta

RB Leipzig

Villarreal

Sevilla

We reckon these clubs will progress through the group but elimination in the last-16 or quarter-finals is likely.

All of them are capable of springing a surprise and have plenty of European history between them.

Perhaps the most likely to go the furthest from this group are La Liga title winners, Atletico Madrid, who will be in Pot 1. Also in Pot 1 are Villarreal and Inter Milan while Atalanta and RB Leipzig have the difficult task of being in Pot 3.

Outside chance

Manchester United

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Juventus

Just look at the pedigree of these four clubs.

Between them, the four clubs have won the European Cup 23 times - although that’s mainly thanks to Real Madrid’s 13 titles.

However, it’s fair to say these four clubs aren’t quite as strong as they have been historically and it would be a bit of shock of any of them lifted the trophy come next May.

That said, they should all be looking towards the quarter-finals of the competition.

Real Madrid will be bumped up a category or two if they manage to land Kylian Mbappe this summer…

Could win it

Liverpool

Just Liverpool in this category because we feel they have more chance than the four clubs mentioned in the ‘outside chance’ category but they’re slightly lacking when it comes to discussing the chances of four other clubs. Could they make it No.7 in Russia this season? You wouldn’t bet against it.

Genuine contenders

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

These three clubs will be eyeing up the Champions League this season. Last season’s finalists, Chelsea and Manchester City will want to reach the showpiece event once again. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich don’t appear any weaker this season.

Favourites

Paris Saint-Germain

Despite never winning the competition, we can’t look past PSG as favourites for the Champions League this season. As things stand, they have a front-three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi which is, quite frankly, ridiculous.

Of course, a lot depends on whether Mbappe remains at the club but, if he does, they’ll be capable of beating anyone.

Final rankings

So, after their incredible summer, we’re backing PSG to finally win a European trophy. However, a lot will depend on whether they’re able to keep hold of Mbappe - and whether they can keep him happy!

If not, there are plenty of strong clubs willing to take advantage of the traditional PSG bottle job.

Either way, we can’t wait for it all to kick off next month!

