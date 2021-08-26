Sheffield United Transfer News: 22-year-old edging closer to Blades exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, Sheffield United decided to part ways with several players as the likes of Phil Jagielka, John Lundstram and Simon Moore all moved on to pastures new.

This particular exodus continued earlier this month as Aaron Ramsdale was sold to Arsenal for an initial fee of £24m following a protracted transfer saga.

With the summer window set to close on Tuesday, it will be fascinating to see whether Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic makes any further alterations to his squad.

Whilst the Serbian recently revealed that he is still in the market for four or five players, it looks as if he will have to wave goodbye to a current member of his team before securing any deals.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Blades forward Tyler Smith is set to complete a move to Hull City before Grant McCann's side take on AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

It is understood that the Tigers will sign the forward on a permanent move to the MKM Stadium after they were able to agree a move that falls in line with the transfer embargo that they are currently under.

Smith finally made his long-awaited debut for the Blades in their Carabao Cup clash with Carlisle United after being loaned out on several occasions in recent years.

After temporary spells with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Rochdale, the forward was sent to Swindon Town for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

Although the 22-year-old was unable to prevent the Robins from suffering relegation to League Two earlier this year, he did produce some encouraging performances for the club.

During the 26 appearances that he made for Swindon in all competitions, Smith managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions whilst he also chipped in with one assist.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Despite illustrating some real signs of promise during his stint at The Energy Check County Ground, Smith has failed to force his way into Jokanovic's plans this summer and thus it is hardly a surprise that he is set to leave United.

Currently behind the likes of Billy Sharp, Oliver Burke, Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie in the pecking order at Bramall Lane, the forward may have been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future if he had opted to stay at Bramall Lane.

By moving to Hull, Smith could potentially kick-start his career by featuring regularly at Championship level for the club.

United meanwhile will now be looking to step up their transfer business in terms of incomings as they look to push on under the guidance of Jokanovic this season.

