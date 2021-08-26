Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andy Robertson committed his future to Liverpool earlier this week by signing a new five-year deal at the club.

“Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that I’m happy at this club,” Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family. We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.”

The Scot is one of the best left-backs in the world and he's been given a hefty pay-rise to reflect his ability.

According to TeamTalk, Robertson was earning £60,000-per-week at Liverpool. His new deal is believed to be worth £100,000-per-week, meaning he has almost doubled his wages.

But how does is wages compare to the top full-backs in the Premier League?

We've listed the 30 highest-paid full-backs in England's top tier using figures provided by Spotrac below.

30. Reece James - £58,000-per-week

=27. Danny Rose - £60,000-per-week

=27. Ben Davies - £60,000-per-week

=27. Konstantinos Tsimikas - £60,000-per-week

26. Timothy Castagne - £63,000-per-week

=24. Brandon Williams - £65,000-per-week

=24. Matty Cash - £65,000-per-week

23. Matt Doherty - £65,385-per-week

=20. Serge Aurier - £70,000-per-week

=20. Ricardo Pereira - £70,000-per-week

=20. Seamus Coleman - £70,000-per-week

19. Cedric Soares - £75,000-per-week

18. Nelson Semedo - £76,923-per-week

17. Joao Cancelo - £80,000-per-week

16. Nathaniel Clyne - £80,769-per-week

=14. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £90,000-per-week

=14. Benjamin Mendy - £90,000-per-week

13. Alex Telles - £93,077-per-week

12. Baba Rahman - £94,600-per-week

=9. Marcos Alonso - £100,000-per-week

=9. Sead Kolasinac - £100,000-per-week

=9. Andy Robertson - £100,000-per-week (per TeamTalk)

8. Kyle Walker - £110,000-per-week

=6. Hector Bellerin - £110,000-per-week

=6. Kieran Tierney - £110,000-per-week

5. Lucas Digne - £119,000-per-week

=3. Luke Shaw - £150,000-per-week

=3. Cesar Azpilicueta - £150,000-per-week

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - £180,000-per-week

1. Ben Chilwell - £190,000-per-week

Robertson has been given a hefty pay-rise but he's still only the joint ninth highest-paid full-back in England's top tier.

Chilwell leads the way on £190,000-per-week, followed by Alexander-Arnold, Azpilicueta, Shaw and Digne.

Robertson has been given a hefty pay-rise but is only earning the same as Kolasinac, who is Arsenal's third-choice left-back.

Rahman, who hasn't played for Chelsea since 2016, is the 12th highest-paid left-back in England's top tier.

There are 29 full-backs earning £60,000-per-week or more, with Chelsea's James earning 'just' £58,000-per-week.

