eFootball PES 2022: Official Gameplay Trailer Reveals Amazing New Teasers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The hype for the release of eFootball PES 2022 is growing and now they have revealed an official gameplay trailer to add to the excitement.

Competing with the likes of FIFA 22, PES 2022 will now be called 'eFootball' in an attempt to re-establish themselves as one of the most popular sporting games out there.

Although we do not yet have a confirmed release date, we know that eFootball is arriving in August 2021 and will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S via the digital version only.

eFootball was officially revealed back in July and gamers across the world have become intrigued by the possibilities of what this new game can bring to the community.

However, with FIFA 22 making significant changes, it is going to be one serious challenge for eFootball to compete and attract new players.

Read More: eFootball PES 2022: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Cross-play, Match Pass and Everything You Need To Know

eFootball Gameplay Trailer

The first official gameplay trailer for eFootball has been revealed and the gaming community has every right to start getting excited!

The trailer began with a message from superstar Lionel Messi and they went on to suggest that the gameplay is changing - for the better.

Here is a list of the key points to take from the gameplay trailer:

Controlling the ball touch - PS5 players can feel the ball touches/control on their controllers due to Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Trigger Functions and there have been new, exciting changes to how the player performs touch control.

- PS5 players can feel the ball touches/control on their controllers due to Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Trigger Functions and there have been new, exciting changes to how the player performs touch control. Tricking the defender - New moments in a 1v1 situation to make every moment exciting and different!

- New moments in a 1v1 situation to make every moment exciting and different! Steal the ball and create chances - More defensive options have been added, which allow you to block passes and predict movements/shots from the attacker.

- More defensive options have been added, which allow you to block passes and predict movements/shots from the attacker. Physical battles - These have improved for both defender and attacker to make more realistic.

- These have improved for both defender and attacker to make more realistic. Sharp kick (available on future update) - Option to charge a sharp kick is coming, which allows you to perform special kicks.

- Option to charge a sharp kick is coming, which allows you to perform special kicks. Focus on duels - Iniesta and Pique assisted with a human touch for this new, improved feature to make gameplay realistic in duel situations. The system for judging fouls has been reworked.

- Iniesta and Pique assisted with a human touch for this new, improved feature to make gameplay realistic in duel situations. The system for judging fouls has been reworked. Enhanced team playstyles and new controls - AI controlling off the ball has been revamped. More freedom to play how you want.

- AI controlling off the ball has been revamped. More freedom to play how you want. A new camera: Duel - This setting zooms in to wide areas to capture moments in the wide zone.

- This setting zooms in to wide areas to capture moments in the wide zone. Other general improvements.

So, what do you think? Can eFootball challenge the likes of FIFA 22? It will be a difficult task, but it will be interesting to see what gaming fans think after seeing this exciting gameplay trailer.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News