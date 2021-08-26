Jake Paul tears into Jorge Masvidal for backing Tyron Woodley

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul has responded to claims from Jorge Masvidal on social media after the Mexican backed Tyron Woodley.

The YouTuber turned boxer is one of the most talked-about stars in the sport having burst onto the scene, opting to go down the white-collar route to make his way in.

Like his brother Logan, the American turned to the professional world of boxing and has a perfect record after three fights, beating AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

Woodley, a former UFC world champion, is next on his radar and has been training hard with the fight just days away, and has not been shy to voice his views in the build-up to the eagerly anticipated event.

Despite this, other big fighting names have not hesitated to get themselves involved in the build-up, with one of Paul's former training partners wading in on the conversation.

Jake Paul hits back

Ahead of the fight that is set to be screen on BT Sport Box Office, Jorge Masvidal went on record by predicting a Woodley knockout victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

Paul previously stated that the comments did not surprise him even though the Mexican MMA fighter had been friendly with him in previous encounters (via MMA Junkie).

Following this, Masvidal said:

"I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train. Don’t worry about me you got a handful of problems coming your way ."

Paul responded to this on Twitter with a picture of Masvidal unconscious in the octagon by saying:

"You played yourself. It’s super necessary you get your boss Dana to give you permission to get in the ring with me since you supposed to be nice with your “hands."

All of the talk will stop and both Paul and Woodley will be able to do the talking with their hands. The possibilities are endless for the American if he manages to get the win over the former UFC champion.

Tommy Fury has been talking about Paul a lot in recent weeks, with the cousin of Tyson Fury keen to arrange a date for the two men to go head-to-head in the ring. Of course, this would count on whether the Englishman can defeat Anthony Taylor, with the fight taking place on the undercard.

Either that, or Masvidal could be next on Paul's list. depending on whether he can convince the Mexican to abandon the octagon and enter the squared circle. Time will tell.

