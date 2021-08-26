Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The European season is well underway and, while clubs may not have finalised their squads just yet, they’re in the process of finalising their kits.

As the campaign gets up and running, clubs have been dropping their kit release for their fans with many catching the eye.

While the home strips are still fairly standard these days, manufacturers are coming up with weird and wacky ways to present away and third kits to really capture the attention of fans.

Some are a resounding success, while others are a complete flop.

But what is the nicest kit that’s been released this season?

Well, Spanish outlet AS have trawled high and low around the world to rank the 10 best kits so far released.

The results?

Well, let’s take a look:

10) Palermo FC | Third kit

Palermo may be down in Serie C after being reformed but they’ve nailed it with a pink and black camouflage. Hopefully, they’ll return to the top tier of Italian football soon because this kit really is top tier.

9) Hull City | Away kit

Who doesn’t love a black-out kit? The Championship side has smashed it with the black and grey stripes.

8) Manchester United | Away kit

We recently placed this outfit in the ‘Could have been better’ category of our Premier League kit rankings but AS are clearly big fans. It does evoke images of the 90s and you can just picture Andrei Kanchelskis when you look at this shirt.

7) Real Madrid | Away kit

Weird scrawls and shapes on shirts is very much fashionable these days and Real Madrid have that in abundance. The orangey trim looks lovely on the dark blue.

6) Levante UD | Away kit

We feel Levante can consider themselves slightly fortunate to have placed 6th here. We like a black kit and we’re enjoying the red and blue trim as a nod to their traditional club colours. But button collars have no place in football.

5) FC Barcelona | Away kit

What colour even is this? Purply pink? We think the official colour is actually lilac. Whatever colour it is, we absolutely love it.

4) Sampdoria | Home kit

The first home kit to appear in the list but it’s iconic. Sampdoria have pulled it out of the bag once again with Macron adopting the 'if it aint broke, then don't try and fix it' theory.

3) Udinese | Away kit

Lovely colours. Lovely fade. Macron really do make nice kits, don’t they?

2) Venezia | Home kit

Venezia have returned to Serie A in style. Quite literally. In fact, all three of their kits are absolutely stunning.

1) Ajax | Third kit

Of course. There’s absolutely no question that Ajax’s tribute to Bob Marley makes for a quite incredible third kit. Not only does it feature Jamaican colours but it features ‘Three Little Birds’ on the back of the neck in quite possibly the greatest subtle touch a football kit has ever seen. Stunning.

