Portsmouth Transfer News: Update emerges concerning Pompey man's future

After narrowly missing out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Portsmouth have made an impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign in League One.

Under the guidance of manager Danny Cowley, Pompey have picked up 10 points from their opening four games.

Currently third in the League One standings, Portsmouth will be looking to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division this weekend by producing an eye-catching display against Wigan Athletic.

With Cowley deciding to stamp his authority on the club's squad by making some drastic changes in the summer transfer window, it will be intriguing to see whether his side are able to launch a push for promotion later this year.

Having already waved goodbye to a host of players, Portsmouth may now be about to part ways with another individual if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to D3D4 Football, Callum Johnson is set to leave the club this summer amid interest from one of Pompey's League One rivals.

It is understood that Wigan are hoping to seal a move for the defender whilst several unnamed sides are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Johnson emerged as a key player for Portsmouth last season as he made 40 appearances for the club in League One.

However, the full-back has yet to start a game for the club in the third-tier during the current campaign due to the presence of Kieron Freeman.

Since joining Portsmouth, Freeman has managed to overtake Johnson in the pecking order as he has featured in all four of their League One clashes.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Johnson has recently lost his place in Cowley's starting eleven, it is somewhat of a surprise that Portsmouth could be willing to let leave at this stage of the transfer window.

If this report turns out to be correct, Pompey ought to consider altering their stance as the full-back illustrated during the previous campaign that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

As well as ranking in the top-five at the club for tackles per game (1.8), Johnson managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73 in League One.

Instead of selling the defender to a direct rival, Portsmouth may find it more beneficial to keep him at Fratton Park as he could force Freeman to step up his performance levels by providing competition for the right-back role.

