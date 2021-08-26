Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane dramatically announced that he was staying at Tottenham on Wednesday afternoon.

The Spurs star had been pushing for a move away from his boyhood club amid strong interest from Manchester City.

But Kane will now stay at the club for at least another few months after having a change of heart.

He wrote on Twitter: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

Kane is now in talks with Tottenham about the possibility of signing a new contract.

But the England captain is demanding a huge pay-rise from the north London club.

According to The Times, Kane is currently being paid £300,000-per-week plus bonuses by Tottenham.

He is now hoping that his club will pay him £400,000-per-week after realising that Man City will not meet Spurs' asking price.

Should he be given that amount, how would he compare to the world's highest-paid footballers?

View the best-paid players in the world, per RadioTimes, below...

11. Robert Lewandowski – £350,000-per-week

10. David De Gea – £375,000-per-week

9. Kevin De Bruyne – £385,000-per-week

8. Harry Kane - £400,000-per-week (if he signs new Spurs deal)

7. Kylian Mbappe – £410,000-per-week

6. Gareth Bale – £500,000-per-week

5. Luis Suarez – £575,000-per-week

4. Antoine Griezmann – £575,000-per-week

3. Neymar – £606,000-per-week

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – £900,000-per-week

1. Lionel Messi – £960,000-per-week

So Kane would become the best-paid Premier League player should be be given £400,000-per-week, vaulting De Gea and De Bruyne.

He will also become the eighth highest-paid player in the world, above the likes of Lewandowski.

Whether Daniel Levy will forgive him and hand him a heft pay-rise, though, remains to be seen.

