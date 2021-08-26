Age of Empires 4 Trailer: Rise of Moscow Campaign released at Gamescom

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Age of Empires 4 was shown off in all its glory during Gamescom 2021 as the cloth was revealed on its all-new gameplay features.

Millions tuned in across the gaming community to see what Relic Entertainment has come up with their all-new real-time battle strategy game - a series that was one of the biggest of its kind during the late 1990s and 2000s.

This fourth instalment is hoping to replicate some of the magic that previous games produced, with Metacritic giving Age of Empires 2: The Age of Kings an impressive score of 92 and their 'must-play' seal of approval.

While many different games were shown off during the event, some gamers came away talking about Age of Empires 4 and what the series can produce with their next mainline edition of the franchise.

Campaigns hadn't really been covered by the developers up to now. But that was about to change as we got a detailed insight into what we can expect.

Age of Empires 4 Trailer

Relic's trailer at Gamescom specifically focused on the Rise of Moscow campaign, where players will be tasked with growing this small fort into a mighty empire - demolishing anyone or anything that gets in your way.

Gamers will get to defend their land with the Stretsy Unit and go head-on with enemies with Warrior Monks using the Holy Roman Empire civilisation.

Shared by Xbox's official YouTube channel. here was the footage that was presented at Gamescom:

It seems that a lot of elements of the previous games that players loved so much have been retained and refined thanks to the new Essence Engine 5.0 used in the likes of Warhammer 40,000.

The initial visuals are notably appealing and could be enough for some to invest in this game alone. However, it has a lot to live up to considering how many loved the second game in the series. Time will tell.

