Formula 1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend as the summer break comes to an end and we look towards the second half of the campaign.

It's been a classic season so far and, hopefully, we're set for more drama and intrigue as we head towards the crescendo in the coming months of the year.

Certainly, there are few better backdrops for drama than the famous old circuit that winds through the Ardennes and, suitably for a location that has often thrown up unpredictable weather conditions, we could be set for rain at points over the weekend.

Over the years, we've seen rain throw a real spanner into the works for teams and drivers to produce all kinds of results and, with the nature of the track to keep in mind as well, it becomes one of the ultimate tests in Formula 1 when it gets slippery at Spa.

Firstly, Friday practice is being touted to see foggy conditions in the morning and a damp track after showers overnight, whilst more rain could follow in the afternoon for the second session.

Saturday, meanwhile, is set to start a little sunnier for the final practice session in the morning before more showers are predicted in the afternoon around qualifying, potentially throwing up a mixed-up grid for Sunday's race.

And, as for the Grand Prix itself, conditions could follow Saturday's cue in seeing brighter patches in the morning before the risk of showers increases in the afternoon, which could make for an epic race.

Even in the dry, this is one of the most popular Grands Prix of all but, if it does get damp, we could be in for a classic.

