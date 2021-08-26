Tony Hawk selling bizarre skateboards that have been infused with his blood

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the Tokyo Olympics finished, skateboarding became a much bigger sport again with many young athletes taking part in the event.

This included Team GB’s Sky Brown, who was just 13 years old.

The sport was introduced from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and gained popularity very quickly. You may remember him from the game Tony Hawk Pro Skater and the games franchise. If you don’t, then you’ve been living under a rock for 18 years.

Why is he in the news? Well bizarrely he has linked up with Liquid Death to produce £365 skateboards which include his own blood. Yes, his own blood.

A video emerged of him online of a doctor taking his blood to be used as a mix with the boards paint.

In a post to his seven million fans on Instagram, Hawk revealed he got the idea from a comic produced by the band Kiss in 1977.

The Marvel creation was 'printed in real Kiss blood' and the skater described it as his 'inspiration' as a child of the '70s.

Hawk said: "I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs.

"This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks.

"And I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts."

Only 100 boards will be made and will be provided with a certificate of authenticity to actually prove that it is his blood. Also, the proceeds will go to the legend’s skate park and other charities.

He added: "Always read the fine print! Thanks Liquid Death for this rare opportunity but please be careful with my life force. Looking forward to our future 'collaborations' as long as they don’t involve replicants."

