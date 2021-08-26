Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer is the most sensational deal in football history.

But a few weeks later that move could be eclipsed by eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

With less than a week remaining of the transfer window, Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational late move to Manchester City.

After six seasons at Manchester United, that would cause shockwaves around the world.

According to various reports including Sky Sports, City have been offered to chance to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo is out of contract next summer and Juve are keen to offload the £500,000-per-week plus tax superstar but want a €25 million transfer fee.

Ronaldo wants to move and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has been looking for a new club.

But it seems there is just one possible destination for Ronaldo if he does leave Juventus this summer - Man City.

City are interested in a deal after a move for Harry Kane fell through. However, they don’t want to pay a transfer fee but are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m).

Imagine the reaction on the red half of Manchester if the deal does happen…

Ronaldo went from a lanky teenager to Ballon d’Or winner at Old Trafford at the start of his career and is considered a club legend.

He faced City on 13 occasions with the Red Devils, scoring on four occasions.

And on his final trip to the Etihad with United, Ronaldo was involved in a bizarre moment during his side’s 1-0 victory.

The Portuguese picked up a booking in the 59th-minute with a tackle on Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Ten minutes later, he was shown a second yellow card - and subsequently a red - for one of the craziest handballs we’ve ever witnessed.

As a corner was whipped it, Ronaldo rose highest and looked as though he was going to head the ball home. However, he inexplicably stuck both of his hands over his face and handled the ball.

Video: Ronaldo sent off for Man Utd vs Man City

What was he thinking!?

Ronaldo appeared to gesture that he thought referee Howard Webb had blown his whistle but the official was having absolutely none of it and sent him off.

The look Sir Alex Ferguson gave Ronaldo as he walked down the tunnel was priceless.

The City fans were certainly cheering Ronaldo that day - albeit ironically - but is it possible they will be cheering him once the transfer window shuts?

We’ll find out in the coming days…

