Black Ops Cold War Season 6: Release Date, Trailer, Maps, Zombies, Roadmap and Everything You Need To Know

Black Ops Cold War is in the middle of Season 5 and we have all the information you need to know looking ahead to Season 6.

After Season 5 launched in August 2021, players have been enjoying the exciting new content and challenges that come with it.

However, as the weeks go by, the gaming community will be starting to look ahead towards Season 6 and new leaks and information will start to circulate on social media.

This looks set to be the last season before the release of Call of Duty Vanguard, so gamers can anticipate exciting changes before they make the switch to the new game.

There have been several Call of Duty Vanguard leaks already; they will be bringing a WW2 map to Warzone and Verdansk will be gone permanently!

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 6:

Release Date

In reference to the Season 5 Battle Pass, the season will end on Wednesday 6th October 2021. This means that Black Ops Cold War Season 6 will start on Thursday 7th October 2021.

However, Season 5 was delayed by one day, so this could also delay the start of Season 6; we will keep you updated should any changes occur.

Trailer

For now, we do not have any information regarding the Season 6 trailer. When this changes, we will update this section for you.

Maps

We have already started to see news emerge of a new map coming to Black Ops Cold War in Season 6.

This will be a new round-based Zombies map, which is extremely likely to be the last one before Call of Duty Vanguard takes over the reins. For now, there is no confirmed information on the map itself but we can expect to see an update in the near future.

Zombies

As mentioned above, there will be a new round-based Zombies map coming to Season 6.

We do not know what changes will be made to the Zombies mode itself, but as it is likely to be the last one, expect some surprises!

Roadmap

Unfortunately, we are yet to see any leaks or information surrounding the Season 6 Roadmap.

We can expect to see this released towards the end of September or the beginning of October.

Black Ops Cold War Season 6 is set to have plentiful gripping content and we will keep this page updated as more exciting announcements and leaks are released.

