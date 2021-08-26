Call of Duty Vanguard: Campaign gameplay demo unveiled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is easily one of the biggest new games of 2021 and the developers showcased an all-new trailer at Gamescom.

The seismic first-person shooting series is back with another trip back in time and to the events surrounding World War II, similar to World at War and WWII games produced during the 2010s, which saw Treyarch introduce the hugely popular zombies game mode.

This time around, the story takes place after the defeat of the Nazis where an all-new faction tries to take over, meaning that Activision are taking the series in a new and hopefully refreshing direction.

While some of the recent remakes haven't received the greatest of appraisals on Metacritic, fans of the long-running franchise will be hoping that Vanguard can deliver the goods - considering some of the gorgeous trailers and details in the game that we've seen so far.

That being said, Gamescom was the plinth that the developers needed to go into further depth regarding what the gaming community can expect come November.

Call of Duty Vanguard Trailer

The Battle of Stalingrad was shown off in all its glory during Gamescom as part of the game's new campaign, with Sledgehammer Games taking you through the eyes of Russian soldier Polina as the city is invaded by Nazi infantry units.

We may have mentioned above that the game takes place after WWII, but starts midway during the infamous war, with a PlayStation-exclusive alpha test on the horizon.

Here is the trailer that was showcased during Gamescom Opening Night (via GameSpot):

Call of Duty Vanguard will be released on 5th November 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

