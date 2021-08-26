QPR News: Mark Warburton shares Hoops transfer policy ahead of deadline day

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After booking their place in the third round of the League Cup earlier this week by beating Oxford United, Queens Park Rangers will now be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season this weekend.

Set to face Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, a victory for the Hoops could see them climb into the automatic promotion places in the Championship depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

QPR manager Mark Warburton ought to be confident in his side's ability to push on at this level during the current campaign as they have experienced somewhat of a resurgence in the second-tier since the turn of the year.

Considering that the 58-year-old has already managed to bolster his squad this summer by drafting in the likes of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin on permanent deals, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to make any last-gasp moves in the coming days.

Warburton may also need to fend off interest from elsewhere in some of his star players.

A report from The Sun earlier this month suggested that Sheffield United were eyeing up a potential swoop for Seny Dieng whilst Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have recently been linked with Rob Dickie.

Making reference to the club's policy regarding potential departures, Warburton has admitted that QPR are set to increase their valuations of their key players due to the fact that the window is set to close next week.

Speaking to West London Sport about the Hoops' policy, Warburton said: “There will be a point when, towards the end of the window, the value goes up.

“If a player is worth a price and someone comes in with a bid for three times that then the board would look at it because it makes financial sense.

“You have a value of a player.

"It’s as simple as that.

"And the nearer you get to the end of the window the value increases appropriately.”

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how difficult it will be to draft in replacements for players at this stage of the window, it is hardly a surprise that QPR have decided to adopt this particular stance when it comes to transfers.

Providing that the Hoops are able to keep Dickie and Dieng at the club, there is no reason why they cannot emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion in the Championship.

Dickie is currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.86 in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Dieng managed to establish himself as the club's first-choice keeper last season and will be looking to keep his second clean-sheet of the 2021/22 campaign this weekend.

Transfer News LIVE: Kane staying at Spurs, Ronaldo's agent contacts Man City

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News