Red Bull will be looking to strike back as soon as they can as the Formula 1 season resumes this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The last couple of races will have really tested Red Bull's resolve as they've seen their leads in both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships eroded and become deficits to Mercedes.

Indeed, they'll feel as though they've not done too much wrong to still end up in this situation and, naturally, they'll be eager to hit back as and when they can.

That said, it is being reported by German outlet Auto Motor und Sport that the men from Milton Keynes have rolled their sleeves up and have been working on a host of upgrades to try and re-establish their advantage in both title races, after seeing an increase in Mercedes' performance of late.

Indeed, the Silver Arrows made gains after an update to their car for the British Grand Prix and, clearly, despite 2022 drawing ever nearer with the sweeping regulations that will bring, both teams are eager to still improve their current car in order to take the honours at the end of the season.

It'll be interesting, then, to see where Red Bull's upgrades place them this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps and, of course, ahead of the second half of the campaign with things so neatly poised.

