LIVE: UEFA Champions League Draw

The UEFA Champions League will soon be making it's much awaited return in the 2021-22 season.

The draw for the most coveted club competition in the world will be held on Thursday 26 August in Istanbul Turkey.

The full draw will be live-streamed HERE -

How does the draw work?

As usual, in the Champions League group stage draw, there will be four seeding pots with eight teams each.

Pot 1 will consist of last season's Champions League winners, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 continental titles.

Pots 2, 3 and 4 will depend on club coefficient rankings. No club can play clubs from their own country in the group stage.



Pot 1:

Chelsea

Villarreal

Bayern

Manchester City

Atlético de Madrid

Inter Milan

Sporting CP

LOSC Lille

Pot 2:

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Juventus

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3:

FC Porto

Ajax

Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig

Salzburg

Atalanta

Zenit St. Petersburg

Benfica

Pot 4:

AC Milan

Besiktas

Dynamo Kyiv

VfL Wolfsburg

Club Brugge

Young Boys

Malmo

Sheriff Tiraspol

On the day of the draws, UEFA awards ceremony will also be held in order to reward the best performers from last season's competition.

The following awards will be handed out on the night:

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

UEFA Women's Player of the Year

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year

