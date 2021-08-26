LIVE: UEFA Champions League Draw
Brought to you by Heineken
The UEFA Champions League will soon be making it's much awaited return in the 2021-22 season.
The draw for the most coveted club competition in the world will be held on Thursday 26 August in Istanbul Turkey.
The full draw will be live-streamed HERE -
How does the draw work?
As usual, in the Champions League group stage draw, there will be four seeding pots with eight teams each.
Pot 1 will consist of last season's Champions League winners, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 continental titles.
Pots 2, 3 and 4 will depend on club coefficient rankings. No club can play clubs from their own country in the group stage.
Pot 1:
Chelsea
Villarreal
Bayern
Manchester City
Atlético de Madrid
Inter Milan
Sporting CP
LOSC Lille
Pot 2:
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Juventus
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Pot 3:
FC Porto
Ajax
Shakhtar Donetsk
RB Leipzig
Salzburg
Atalanta
Zenit St. Petersburg
Benfica
Pot 4:
AC Milan
Besiktas
Dynamo Kyiv
VfL Wolfsburg
Club Brugge
Young Boys
Malmo
Sheriff Tiraspol
On the day of the draws, UEFA awards ceremony will also be held in order to reward the best performers from last season's competition.
The following awards will be handed out on the night:
- UEFA Men's Player of the Year
- UEFA Women's Player of the Year
- UEFA Men's Coach of the Year
- UEFA Women's Coach of the Year