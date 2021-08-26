Tokyo Olympics: Kelsey Mitchell uses gold medal in hilarious airport security prank

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Olympic cycling champion Kelsey Mitchell used her gold medal in a hilarious prank at airport security.

Mitchell was shown walking through a security scanner at an airport, setting off alarms as she passed through.

She then appeared to act confused, patting her pockets to see if she had left anything in them, before pulling out the Olympic gold medal around her neck from underneath her shirt. Her prank was met with applause and laughter from those around her.

The video has gone down well on social media after it was shared by organisations such as CBC Olympics and Cycling Canada. TV presenter and former footballer Gary Lineker even shared a clip of the prank with the caption: "Brilliant".

Mitchell originally posted the video on her Instagram with an emotional caption about her times in Tokyo.

"Shoutout to Japan! I did not see much of this country…I didn’t even have sushi," she wrote. "BUT the people were INCREDIBLE! So kind, polite, helpful, positive, friendly, AND they even laughed at my jokes (bonus!!).

"Thank you Japan for hosting the Olympics, for allowing people to follow and accomplish their dreams, and to show the world the power of sport! Excited to watch the Paralympics, starting tomorrow!! GO CANADA GO."

Mitchell earned a gold medal in the women’s cycling sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, winning both races against Ukraine’s Olena Starikova in the final. The 27-year-old became only the second Canadian woman to achieve a gold medal in an individual cycling event, following in the footsteps of Athens 2004 champion Lori-Ann Muenzer.

Canada finished the Tokyo Olympics with seven gold medals, six silver and 11 bronze. The country placed 11th in the medal table, its best ever showing at a Games which wasn’t boycotted.

Mitchell only began cycling in 2017. Previously, she played football for the University of Alberta, before deciding she wanted to compete in the Olympics and participating in an RBC Training Camp trial.

From there, Mitchell was then scouted by Cycling Canada and was selected for the national team. Her career really took off in 2019, when she clinched two gold medals at the Pan American Games in Lima. Later that year, Mitchell took home three medals from the Pan American Championships.

