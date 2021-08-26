Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus appears to be coming to an end.

The Portuguese superstar signed for the club in 2018 and he has had a very successful three years with the club.

Ronaldo has played 134 times for the Italian side, scoring 101 times.

However, despite his excellence, Juventus were well below-par in 2020/21.

The Old Lady barely qualified for the Champions League - finishing fourth in Serie A - and were knocked out of Europe's premier cup competition in the last-16 to Porto.

And Ronaldo seems to have had enough.

The 36-year-old asked to be put on the bench for Juventus' season opener against Udinese last weekend.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He is open to a move away and his agent, Joao Mendes, is believed to be discussing his future with the club on Thursday.

But where will he go?

A team he has been heavily linked to is Manchester City. In fact, Mendes has already offered his clients services to the club.

A move would be highly controversial given he is a club legend at their fierce rivals, Man United.

Each and every United fan in the world will be praying he doesn't join Pep Guardiola's side.

And another that won't approve of the move is United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss made his thoughts over a potential move very clear in a press conference back in April.

When discussing a potential move for Sergio Aguero, the United boss said, per Sky Sports: "When I played for Man Utd, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where’s the loyalty?

“Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals.

Saul Niguez agrees to join Chelsea | Man United still want Niguez | The Football Terrace

“It’s not for me. I know we’re professionals, but when you play for Man Utd you don’t go to Man City. We’ve had examples of that and I didn’t really agree with it.

“I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said.”

Four months after making the comments and Ronaldo is now being heavily linked to City.

It's fair to say Solskjaer won't be happy at all should the Portuguese complete a move to The Citizens.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News