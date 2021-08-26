Sheffield Wednesday news: 26-year-old makes frank Owls transfer admission

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the League One standings this weekend when they face Morecambe.

A fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign by the Owls has resulted in them picking up 10 points from their opening four league fixtures.

Having secured an impressive victory over Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last Saturday, Wednesday ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Morecambe.

Whilst Josh Windass will be forced to watch on from the sidelines for this fixture as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that he suffered earlier this summer, Lewis Wing could be in line to make his sixth consecutive start for the club.

Since joining Wednesday on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough last month, the midfielder has managed to show some real signs of promise in the third-tier.

Particularly impressive during the club's triumph over Fleetwood Town, Wing managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.10 as he made four tackles and provided one key pass.

Making reference to his future, the 26-year-old has admitted that he would be open to the possibility of securing a permanent move to Wednesday.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of Saturday's showdown with Morecambe about whether he would like to extend his stay, Wing said: "Definitely.

"Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club.

"I am really enjoying it here.

"The club is looking to go back up and in the right direction so I think it (permanent transfer) could be a big possibility.

"When I was speaking to the gaffer in the summer, we were trying to get it on a permanent basis.

"For whatever reason, we had to do a loan.

"I don't know what the future holds.

"Boro made me sign a one-year extension before I came here.

"It is all up in the air at the minute but I am focusing on Sheffield Wednesday."

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it would be naïve to judge a player based on five appearances, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Wednesday decide to try and seal a permanent deal for Wing if he continues to impress.

With the midfielder's deal at Middlesbrough set to expire in 2022, there is a chance that the Owls could sign him on a free transfer if he is no longer part of Neil Warnock's plans for the future.

Providing that Wing is able to play a key role in helping the Owls seal an immediate return to the Championship, he could potentially go on to thrive at this level as he produced some promising performances in this division for Rotherham last season.

Whilst the midfielder was unable to prevent the Millers from suffering relegation to the third-tier, he did average a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.11 during the 20 league appearances that he made for the club.

Transfer News LIVE: Kane staying at Spurs, Ronaldo's agent contacts Man City

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News